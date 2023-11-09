Interior Savings merges with Gulf & Fraser, will now be known as Beem Credit Union

Photo: Contributed

The first provincewide credit union is set to take shape now that the members of Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser have voted to merge.

The credit unions have 53 branches that serve more than 160,000 members, who voted between Oct. 20 and Nov. 6. Interior Savings members voted 87.8% in favour of the move, while 80.7% of Gulf & Fraser customers gave their approval.

The merger will go into effect on Jan. 1, and the new organization will be called Beem Credit Union. Brian Harris, who is the CEO of Interior Savings, will be in the same role with the new organization, which will control more than $10 billion in total assets. The two credit unions will operate under their current identities for 12 to 18 months before rebranding takes place.

“We are grateful for our members continued confidence in us and look forward to what we will accomplish together, taking all that is great about our two credit unions and making it even better,” Harris said in a press release.

Beem Credit Union will end up having a network of 55 branches and 14 insurance locations in the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Boundary, Prince George, North Peace and Northern Rockies regions.

The credit unions encouraged members to vote by donating $2 for every ballot marked to United Way's United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund. More than 12,000 people voted, and $25,000 was donated to the fund.