Smoke seen near Postill Lake Road likely due to to open burning

Photo: Contributed

If you see smoke coming from the mountains near Lake Country, in the Postill Lake Road area, don't worry.

BC Wildfire says the smoke is likely due to open burning.

"We don't have any reports of a wildfire so it is possible it is open burning," BC Wildfire told Castanet

Eligible property owners, farmers, and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction are allowed to burn specific wood debris outdoors from now until the end of April as long as they follow the BC Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and the Ellison Fire Department for more details.