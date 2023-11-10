Lake Country contemplates eliminating DCCs on all secondary suite construction

Photo: Contributed

The District of Lake Country is looking at removing development cost charges (DCCs) from the construction of all secondary suites.

The proposal came out of a motion tabled by councillor at large Michael Lewis who wanted to see the threshold for paying DCCs on secondary suite construction increased from the current $50,000 to $100,000.

Lewis rationalized the original bylaw requiring people to pay development cost charges on construction permitted at greater than $50,000 was written in 2009.

He told council in speaking with some contractors, the average price of creating a secondary suite is between $80,000 and $100,000.

"The point is to raise the minimum from $50,000 to $100,000 so people are not required to pay DCCs on secondary suites," Lewis told council.

He also pointed out Kelowna no longer charges DCCs on secondary suites, adding a lot of suites in Lake Country are being built without permits to avoid development cost charges which could add as much as $30,000 to the cost of construction.

Carr's Landing councillor Cara Reed argued the motion was restrictive to only secondary suites saying it should impact all small structure construction while councillor at large Bib Patel suggested either increasing the amount or getting rid of DCCs altogether.

Patel asked that staff come back with a recommendation of "what is fair."

At the urging of Mayor Blair Ireland council defeated the original motion. Lewis instead endorsed a second motion directing staff to report back to council with recommendations on the best possible options for eliminating DCCs on secondary suites.

While Reed was still concerned the wording removes the option to apply changes to all construction, the motion passed unanimously.

"Let's tackle secondary suites first. Let's get houses built in the community," said Ireland.

"I think it would be worthwhile to bring forth a motion to look at those other things, but let's look at this now because we have a limited time frame."