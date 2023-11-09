Pushor Mitchell donates to Starfish Backpack Program to help fight food insecurity

Photo: Contributed Pushor Mitchell partner Colin Edstrom presents a cheque to Chloe Kam, Food for Thought lead program manager

A prominent Kelowna law firm has made a significant donation towards addressing food insecurity in the community.

Pushor Mitchell has announced a $7,500 donation to Hope for the Nation for its Food For Thought Starfish Backpack Program that operates in 25 schools in the Central Okanagan.

“With our current challenging economic climate, we know that food inflation and food insecurity are pressing issues for families,” said Joni Metherell, managing partner for Pushor Mitchell . “Hope for the Nations is helping to address this fundamental need by providing food to the most vulnerable students in our community. This not only helps students concentrate on their education, but also relieves the burden on their families who might otherwise struggle to put a meal on the table.”

The program offers school-aged children and their families backpacks filled with bulk food items, including healthy items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Hope for the Nations also operates a breakfast program in SD #23, in an effort to ensure students have access to proper nutrition, improving their chances of success in school.

“Since 2009, Food for Thought aims to eliminate hunger in children in the Central Okanagan, one child at a time,” says Patricia Phillips, executive director of Hope for the Nations Kelowna. “With one in eight children in our region struggling with food insecurity we rely on the support of our community. We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Pushor Mitchell to make a difference in the lives of youth and their families in our community so they can have a healthy and more successful future.”

A recent report by Food Banks Canada highlighted how Canadians are more food insecure than ever before.