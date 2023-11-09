Knox Mountain Park’s Paul’s Tomb trail closed north of Poplar Point

Photo: Contributed

Knox Mountain Park’s Paul’s Tomb Trail will be closed north of Poplar Point Access for surfacing from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20.

The trail will remain open south of the Poplar Point access.

According to the City of Kelowna, the Ogopogo Trail will only be accessible via the Avonlea Way Access Point, as it shares a south access with Paul’s Tomb.

Paul’s Tomb rest area will remain accessible via the Lochview Trail.

The trail surfacing project includes the removal of dry brush along the trail margins, minor grading and drainage channel improvements.

These upgrades will improve user experience, particularly for cyclists, and those using strollers.