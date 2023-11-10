BBB: Warning signs a contractor might be about to go out of business

Photo: Pixabay

Know who you are dealing with and do your research.

That’s the key piece of advice from the Better Business Bureau after Castanet was contacted by a number of people who lost deposits when a fencing company and a window installation company recently went out of business in the Kelowna area.

Consumers are advised to get trusted references, make sure your contract has a designated start date that is sooner, rather than later, and if possible, have conversations with employees of the company to gauge their satisfaction.

However, Simone Lis, president and CEO of the BBB serving Mainland BC & Yukon, admits sometimes it can be hard to predict if a company is about to run into financial trouble.

“It’s really tough too, especially in this economy, because we are seeing that businesses are being impacted and in some cases, they are businesses that have been around for a long time.”

Warning signs to watch out for include being asked for a larger than necessary deposit, and being pressured to pay that deposit quickly, in cash or through an electronic money transfer.

Lis says, generally, a deposit for a home improvement project should be about 10-15% of the total cost. She advises consumers to pay using their credit card. “Because a credit card can offer you some recourse if the services are not delivered.”

She adds that things become more complicated when a company goes out of business, but there are things you can do.

“Check with the Superintendent of Bankruptcy to see if they have files and there’s a trustee attached to the company.

“The good news is if there is a trustee involved, at that point you can put in your claim. The bad news is that you may be one of many, and so your dollar might not be worth the same as it was when you paid your deposit,” Lis explains.

Unfortunately, she says there is no legislation she knows of that prevents someone who closed a business without paying suppliers or refunding deposits from opening another similar business. “I think there are some requirements if you’ve gone bankrupt, but I’m certainly not a lawyer, so I can’t speak to that.

“What I will say instead is that if you are in the situation where you’ve paid for something and you haven’t received it, that doesn’t stop you, depending on how the company set themselves up, it doesn’t stop you from being able to pursue court action.”

Lis says the challenge is, if there’s no money, there’s no money. She also warns homeowners that if they hired a contractor who installed something like windows, or a fence and didn’t pay their suppliers, those suppliers could put a lien on the property.

She notes that the BBB operates across North America and does report on not just a named company, but also its principle owners. “If there’s a known linkage, we would share that on our business profile.”

“If someone is interested in learning more about a business and they want to do their checks, they’re welcome to check with us. The other place is, you can still Google someone’s name,” Lis points out.

“But in general, when looking to find a trustworthy business, it’s just really important to start by doing your research. Get everything in writing and then look for a method of payment that’s somewhat secure.”

You can contact the BBB serving Mainland BC & Yukon through the BBB website, by email or by calling (604)682-2711, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.