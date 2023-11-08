Kelowna RCMP at crime scene near the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street

Cindy White

Bernard Avenue was blocked off by police tape Wednesday night between Richter Street and Ethel Street.

An RCMP officer told Castanet they were investigating an “active crime scene”.

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna RCMP officers gather evidence at a crime scene near the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

Police cruisers were blocking the intersection of Bernard Ave. and Ethel St. and had taped off an area around a park bench at Knowles Heritage Park. A bicycle was lying on the ground next to the bench. There appeared to be belonging piled on the bench with some debris on the ground.

On the other side of Bernard Ave., officers were photographing more items lying next to a tree. There was also a shopping cart full of possessions that appeared to belong to a member of the homeless community.

Police did not know how long the investigation would take. One officer said it “had just happened”.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP for more details.