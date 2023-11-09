Lee Ann Tiede to chair Central Okanagan Board of Education for another year

Photo: SD #23 Lee Ann Tiede

Lee Ann Tiede has been re-elected by her fellow trustees to chair the Central Okanagan Board of Education for another year.

She was first chosen to head up the board after last fall’s municipal election, replacing long-time chair Moyra Baxter, who didn’t run in the election after 26 years as a trustee in School District #23.

“I appreciate how this board has come together. I think we’ve really started to gel in some ways. Yes, we do have differences and as we are elected as the Board of Education, our job is to educate, and to listen to all the different voices in the community and bring them together and collectively find the best solution for all of our students,” Tiede told her fellow board members.

Wayne Broughton was the only other trustee nominated for the position. He spoke about how he felt the board needed to stand up more strongly in response to anti-LGBTQ, and especially anti-trans, “attacks”.

“We have rallies out in the community, we have increasingly vocal defamatory and inflammatory emails, public statements and now vandalism on our rainbow sidewalk outside and at other schools, as well,” said Broughton. “It’s escalating, and I really feel like the board needs to stand up much more strongly than it has in response to these things.”

He said the board should defend staff from false accusations, protect LGBTQ students from painful rhetoric that they hear, “and call it what it is–it’s misinformation. Let’s not shy away from that,” added Broughton.

After she was re-elected as chair, Tiede thanked Broughton.

“We had a meeting, when was that? A couple weeks ago? And I walked away so encouraged to work with someone like you, and I appreciate that and your words, and I’m sure we will revisit your desires for this board,” she said.

Julia Fraser was re-elected as the vice-chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education. Trustees were also appointed to various district committees and provincial representative assemblies, including the BC Public School Employers’ Association.