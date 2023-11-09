Man accused of domestic assault back behind bars after missed trial dates

Photo: Crime Stoppers Connor Patterson-House

A Kelowna man who's facing several domestic assault charges is back behind bars after he failed to show up to his trial in September – the fifth time he missed a court date. And he's now facing the possible forfeiture of $25,000.

Connor Patterson-House, 27, is facing two charges of assault and one charge of assault causing bodily harm. The charges are alleged to have occurred over several incidents in July and September 2021, and the matter is labelled as a “K” file, which designates intimate partner violence allegations.

He's been in and out of custody on the charges a number of times over the past year, as he failed to show up to his court dates, and he was scheduled to face trial on Sept. 20, 2023. But after he failed to show up to court, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 12 and he was added to Central Okanagan CrimeStoppers' “Most Wanted” list.

Last week, Patterson-House was taken back into custody and he remains behind bars for the time being.

Now, he faces an additional charge of breaching a release order, which is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 3, 2023.

The Crown is now also seeking the forfeiture of the $25,000 cash Patterson-House agreed to put up to secure his bail this past spring.

The amount of money Patterson-House was required to put up for his release continued to increase over the past year, after he continuously failed to show up to his court dates, but continued to be granted bail.

This past January, Justice David Ruse granted him bail a $25,000 deposit, but according to online court records, it doesn't appear he was actually released from custody.

But in April of this year, Justice Gordon Weatherill altered his release conditions to forego the deposit, but instead require a "surety" to pay the $25,000 if he failed to abide by his release conditions.

Patterson-House is scheduled to make his next appearance in Kelowna court next week.