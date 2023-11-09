Kelowna couple considers moving after finding threatening graffiti on Rail Trail

Photo: Robin Carter

Another longtime Kelowna couple is considering moving after what they describe as increasing concern for their safety.

"The trail is getting worse and worse and worse."

Robin Carter says he has lived in Kelowna since 1985 and coming across a threatening piece of graffiti on the Rail Trail recently triggered him to think about moving out of Kelowna.

"The city's becoming unsafe, and our city hall seems to be focused on densifying and not planning and protecting," Carter says.

The offensive graffiti can be found on the Rail Trail near Hardy Street and it says, "warning Rail Trail killer at work from this point... Please take the road."

Carter says he and his wife have lived in the area for five years and enjoy walking their dogs on the Rail Trail but after seeing this latest bit of graffiti he says his wife will now be carrying bear spray.

"It kind of makes us a little bit nervous. We're gonna get some more stuff to kind of protect ourselves just because you don't know," says Carter.

The latest incident has Carter and his wife thinking about moving, "my wife and I, we're putting our feelers out."

Carter says he hates to avoid the Rail Trail altogether because he says it should be there for everybody to enjoy.

"It's supposed to be for the use of the community for activity, commuting as well as tourists. I mean, really, it's kind of embarrassing. The city should be focusing more on trying to make (the Rail Trail) safe for the community using it as well as a draw for tourists. Can you imagine coming into the community as a tourist and walking down there and seeing, hey, we're going to kill you from this trail?"

Carter would like to see more CCTV and occasional patrols along the Rail Trail to help keep the area safe for all trail users.