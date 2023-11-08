Thieves make off with electronics, merchandise after break-in at Kelowna music venue

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Revelry Food + Music Hub

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Thieves made off with electronics, merchandise and even food after breaking into Kelowna's newest music earlier this week.

Revelry Food + Music Hub opened its doors on Kelowna's Ellis Street in late September, but at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, two people broke into the venue.

“They have made off with food, branded merchandise, and a variety of electronics – mainly Apple products that when activated on 'find my,' are now spread around the downtown area,” said Revelry general manager Ali Lewis.

“The police have this information and several very clear videos of the individuals in question.”

Lewis says the incident could have been worse if it wasn't for the security systems they have in place.

ORIGINAL: 12:35 p.m.

Kelowna's newest music venue may have just opened but it has already been broken into.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Monday Nov. 6 Revelry, a new live music destination in downtown Kelowna, was broken into with merchandise, food, and a variety of electronic devices stolen.

"The incident has been reported to local law enforcement, and we are currently working closely with the RCMP to recover the stolen items," says an email statement from Revelry.

The email indicates the venue operators appreciate the support they have received from the community so far and they hope people will continue to support the venue's upcoming slate of shows.

"While we are deeply disheartened by this setback, our primary focus remains on ensuring that Revelry Food and Music Hub is up and running for the eagerly awaited November performances, including local teen band Freeze the Fall this Saturday, Nov. 11, Andrew Collins Trio Nov. 16, Destroyer (Solo) Nov. 18 and Django's Jewels Nov. 24," states the email.

