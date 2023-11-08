New Kelowna music venue broken into and robbed

Photo: Revelry

Kelowna's newest music venue may have just opened but it has already been broken into.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Monday Nov. 6 Revelry, a new live music destination in downtown Kelowna, was broken into with merchandise, food, and a variety of electronic devices stolen.

"The incident has been reported to local law enforcement, and we are currently working closely with the RCMP to recover the stolen items," says an email statement from Revelry.

The email indicates the venue operators appreciate the support they have received from the community so far and they hope people will continue to support the venue's upcoming slate of shows.

"While we are deeply disheartened by this setback, our primary focus remains on ensuring that Revelry Food and Music Hub is up and running for the eagerly awaited November performances, including local teen band Freeze the Fall this Saturday, Nov. 11, Andrew Collins Trio Nov. 16, Destroyer (Solo) Nov. 18 and Django's Jewels Nov. 24," states the email.

For more information or tickets click here.