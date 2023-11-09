Accused in 2021 Kelowna murder fires lawyers mid-trial

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A Kelowna murder trial was thrown into disarray Wednesday morning when the accused announced she’s firing her lawyers, after three and a half weeks of trial and another seven weeks of pretrial hearings this past summer.

The announcement, made by Gabriella Sears first thing Wednesday morning, came as a surprise to her lawyers, along with Crown counsel and Justice Carol Ross.

Sears is facing charges of second-degree murder and interference with human remains in the June 17, 2021 death of Darren Middleton. Middleton’s body was found in the early morning hours on the floor of Sears’ bathroom in Rutland with a number of injuries, including the mutilation of his genitals, multiple lacerations and a fractured skull. Two knives and bloodied baseball bat lay near the body.

On what was meant to be the 18th day of trial, Sears told the court she had lost confidence in her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, claiming they have colluded with the Crown and have been “gaslighting” her.

Sears' firing of her lawyers comes after many months of work by Watt and Forss. After the seven weeks of pre-trial hearings last summer, the two lawyers successfully applied to have two confessions Sears gave to police excluded from evidence, convincing Justice Ross that police officers had infringed on her Charter rights.

Wednesday morning, Justice Ross urged Sears to reconsider her decision.

“You would be hard-pressed to find lawyers who do as good a job for you as your lawyers have been doing so far, so with the greatest of respect, I say to you it would not be in your best interest to fire your lawyers at this point, who've been doing such a good job,” Justice Ross said.

“I encourage you to take a little bit of time to rethink your situation ... that in my view would be in your best interest.

“I appreciate that emotions run high but I really encourage you to take some time and repair your situation with your counsel, because that is really what would be best for you going forward.”

But while Justice Ross put the case over to next week for Sears to reconsider, Sears appeared to be set in her decision.

“It's my choice ... this is my life on the line,” Sears said. “My lawyers are fired, so now you know.”

At one point, Sears interrupted and spoke over Justice Ross, prompting the judge to say: “No, when I speak, you don't speak.”

Justice Ross cautioned Sears that she would likely not allow for any significant delay in the trial if Sears goes through with firing her lawyers.

“That is a matter in my discretion and you should be under no thought that I would necessarily grant such a request,” Justice Ross said, adding that if Sears sticks with her decision, she expects Sears to have a new lawyer ready by next week.

Middleton’s common-law partner Brenda Adams was in the courtroom when Sears made the surprise announcement, and the surprise decision left her visibly distraught. Outside of the courthouse, Adams called Sears “delusional” and said the move was a waste of everyone's time.

Adams testified early in the trial, telling the court about how she was the first person to find Middleton’s body in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021.

Sears is a transgender woman, who had previously gone by “Dereck,” but Adams testified that days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

The trial has also heard testimony from Middleton’s friends, several RCMP officers involved in the investigation, a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Middleton, and a number of experts in blood spatter, DNA, and fingerprint identification.

Before Wednesday’s development, the Crown was nearing the end of its case, with just a couple Crown witnesses left. It's not clear if Sears plans to testify in her own defence.