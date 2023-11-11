Popular Christmas comedy coming to Kelowna this holiday season

Photo: O Christmas Tea

A British Christmas comedy is coming to Kelowna just in time for the holidays this year.

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean or Dr. Seuss should grab their teacups and get ready for a live performance that ignites the imagination and uplifts audiences across North America.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is a theatre play done by Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles, who are known for their impeccable timing, flawless physical comedy, chemistry and more.

The two comedians are poised and ready to sweep audiences away with unforgettable story of adventure, friendship and good tea.

“Theatre is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction," said Knowles.

To one character, on-stage events are make-believe and the audience is of the real world. To the other character, on-stage events are real and the audience doesn’t exist.

This difference in perspectives dissolves as the play progresses, and audiences find themselves compelled to join the performers in the world of imagination and in the delight of play.

“We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and a deeper connection not only with their companions, but also with the entire community that shared the mesmerizing moments in the audience," said Knowles.

O Christmas Tea comes to Kelowna on December 22nd and 23rd at the Kelowna Community Theatre, with three chances to join the magic. Other stops in the Okanagan are in Vernon on Dec. 21, Penticton Dec. 20, and Kamloops Dec 19.

“Each year the tours expand and the show develops, which keeps the whole experience fresh and thrilling for audiences and ourselves,” said Malkin.

“This year we are happily returning to Kelowna as part of our thirty-three city West Coast tour. We can’t wait.”

You can secure your tickets through the O Christmas Tea website.

The show has sold over 125,000 tickets and had racked up 27 comedy awards.