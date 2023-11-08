RCMP searching for more victims after arrest of 'unnamed' prominent man

Photo: CTV News

A prominent member of the Kelowna equestrian community has been arrested after allegations of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation.

Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit arrested an adult male Nov. 7, and they are searching for more possible victims.

“Our investigators believe there may be additional victims as the accused has been involved in the equestrian community for a number of years,” says Cpl. Tim Russell with the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.

“Based on this belief, we are asking anyone in the equestrian community who believes they may have also been a victim to an offence of a sexual nature, to please come forward and report those incidents to police.”

Due to the risk to the public, investigators have arrested the accused who has since been released on the condition that he has no contact with anyone under the age of 18 as the investigation continues.

"Provided the sensitive nature of this investigation, no additional details will be released at this time," says Cpl. Russell.