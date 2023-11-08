Child Advocacy Centre to raise money again through car raffle

Photo: CSN

The Child Advocacy Centre has announced the return of its Father's Day Car Raffle in 2024 as a part of Lift Auto Group's CSN Collision Centres Father's Day Car Show at Kelowna's City Park.

This past June marked Lift’s first year at the helm of this beloved community event where the 2023 car lottery raised nearly $50,000 for the CAC’s work with vulnerable children impacted by child abuse and neglect.

“This past year, their team really went above and beyond to make sure the event went off without a hitch. It is no small feat to take over such a longstanding event with so many moving parts," said CAC executive director Ginny Becker.

“For an organization whose work is so difficult and complex, the car show is a meaningful way for us to engage with the community. The need for our services keeps increasing, and we are so thankful for Lift’s continued support of the children we serve.”

Mark Reineking, President & CEO of Lift Auto Group, a member of CSN Collision Centres, is looking forward to another fun-filled event in support of children in need.

“Everyone on our team pitched in to make our first year with this event a success and really rallied around the cause. We’re proud to support the CAC with the raffle once again this coming year. The Car Show is such a great way to raise awareness and community support for the incredible work they do for vulnerable kids.”

The details of the 2024 prize car and raffle ticket sales will be announced in the New Year.

The car show returns to City Park on June 16, 2024.