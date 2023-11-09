Free seniors health assessment at the YMCA

Photo: YMCA

The YMCA is hosting free seniors health assessments at their Rutland location to assist older adults in maintaining their long-term health.

The assessments are free to all seniors of the community and will help introduce those participating to resources essential to starting an exercise routine.

“We want to show seniors where to start when it comes to exercise while also providing a supportive community that will help them achieve their goals. Providing a space to be both social and active helps participants stick with a routine,” said YMCA health promotions manager, Adriane Long.

A senior woman named Sandra took the Seniors Health Assessment and has since started focussing on her health. The progress that she experienced has spread to every aspect of her day-to-day life.

“I started at the Y a few months ago and since then my strength, stamina, and mobility have improved. Regular YMCA Health Assessments have helped me realize my progress. Exercise classes have become much easier for me. I've been able to increase the intensity in the gym, fitness classes, and my daily life," said Sandra.

"In the last month, I've lost weight and I feel so much better mentally and physically. I take every opportunity now to incorporate physical activity into my life. Every little thing makes a difference, I walk my dog more often, park further away at stores, and always take the stairs when I can.”

The seniors health assessments will be at the Kelowna Family Y on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each assessment is approximately one hour and includes testing of cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, blood pressure, strength, agility, and more.

Registration is required, and space is limited.

To reserve your spot email [email protected] or call 250-491-9622 ext. 224.

Members can also drop by the Kelowna Family Y fitness desk. Learn more about the YMCA of Southern Interior BC through their website.