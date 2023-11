Photo: Contributed Intersection of Spall Road and Clement Ave.

A collision at the intersection of Spall Road and Clement Avenue is tying up traffic on southbound Glenmore Road Wednesday morning.

Multiple emergency crews including RCMP and Kelowna Fire are on the scene of what appears to be a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spall Road and Clement Avenue.

The collision is impacting traffic in the area, especially southbound traffic heading towards Harvey Avenue.