Relief expected soon for ride hailing, food delivery drivers working long hours, often earning below minimum wage

Photo: Brayden Ursel A ride-hailing app driver in Kelowna

Expect to see the BC government table possible new legislation in the next couple of weeks to address the concerns of drivers who work for ride-hailing and food delivery apps.

After public consultations around the province over the past year, the Ministry of Labour had narrowed down the major concerns of workers in the sector that it intends to take action on.

“The app-based drivers talked about their pay being really low and really unpredictable. And many of them talked about working long hours and earning much less than our minimum wage. They talked about struggling to make ends meet,” said parliamentary secretary of Labour, Janet Routledge, in an interview with Castanet.

She says another complaint that came up a lot was that the destinations for their deliveries were often not clear, meaning they didn’t know before setting out what their pay would be for a particular trip.

Drivers also pointed out that they are not covered by Workers Compensation, if they are injured on the job, and that expenses like gasoline, car insurance and maintenance were eating into their pay. They also talked about the fact there is no fair process to appeal in the event they are suspended or “deactivated”.

“They basically get fired, they get kicked off the app, often by an algorithm. And there’s no process for one, to find out what it was they did wrong and two, to make a case on their behalf.

“So, these are things that came up again and again,” said Routledge.

In early November 2022, former parliamentary secretary for the New Economy, Adam Walker, made stops in Kelowna and Kamloops for private meetings with drivers and operators of app-based services like Skip the Dishes and Door Dash. Uber was finally given the go-ahead to operate in Kelowna this past summer.

Routledge says app operators, including major international players like Uber, have signaled that they are willing to work with the government to better protect drivers. “Some of the big companies that we’ve talked to fully recognize and acknowledge that changes need to be made.”