Happy Hooves Sanctuary in need of hay for nine new goats

Madison Reeve

Tristyn Hay founded Happy Hooves Sanctuary in Kelowna three years ago. She says she started with two goats, and it quickly grew.

Hay was inundated with calls from Okanagan residents about animals in need.

The animal sanctuary has become a refuge for neglected, abused, and abandoned farm animals seeking a second chance at life.

On Thursday, November 18th, Train Wreck Comedy will be teaming up with Happy Hooves Sanctuary for a night of stand-up comedy.

The sanctuary, a non-profit, says it is their first official fundraiser.

A total of 25 volunteers make up the team at the haven.

"We are now taking in another nine goats, so the hay we need is double the amount we anticipated. We need funds for hay this winter," Hay said.

The goats will be making their way to the sanctuary from Lake Country.

The fundraiser is set to take place at Freddy’s Brewpub and will feature comedian Tim Nutt.

On Tuesday, a resident also dropped off two chickens at Happy Hooves in need of support.

"This lady had texted a little while ago because her chickens got frostbite, and one of them lost both her feet, so she didn't want to keep them for another winter and potentially risk some other damage. She needed a place for them to go, so they could be warm for the winter, and we took them in," Hay added.

For tickets to the fundraiser, click here.

More information on Happy Hooves Sanctuary can be found at www.happyhoovessanctuary.com.