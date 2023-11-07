Known property crime offender nabbed with over $500,000 in stolen property

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP have taken a known criminal off the street and, at the same time, recovered more than half-a-million dollars in stolen property.

Police say in September they began to investigate Kevin James Brophy, 44, a known property crime offender who had recently relocated to the city.

During the course of the investigation, police were able to intercept and recover more than $500,000 worth of stolen property from Brophy.

On Oct. 21, Brophy was arrested while breaking into a secure compound.

"This co-ordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and its proactive enforcement units including the target team to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community," said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the target team.

The investigation crossed several agencies and jurisdictions into RCMP in Summerland, Lake Country and Vernon as well as frontline Kelowna officers.

Brophy faces numerous charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5000, theft over $5000, theft under $5000 and mischief.

Officers are continuing to investigate other incidents believed to be associated to Brophy which may ultimately result in additional charges being submitted.