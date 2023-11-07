Transportation Safety Board investigating incident at Kelowna airport

Photo: YLW-Twitter

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident from last Friday at Kelowna International Airport.

The TSB says it is dispatching a team to Kelowna to investigate a "loss of control and declared emergency."

The incident, which occurred last Friday, involved a privately operated Pilatus PC-24 aircraft.

In a brief email, the TSB says it will gather information and assess the occurrence.

No additional details were provided.

As the incident is under investigation officials at YLW are unable to comment further.