Interior Health is recruiting new staff for Urgant and Primary Care Centre

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health is recruiting for its new Rutland Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

IH is hosting a networking event at the Yacht Club, on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The event is focused on family physicians and nurse practitioners for the new Rutland Urgent and Primary Care Centre opening soon.

This will be the third centre of its kind in the Central Okanagan, after one was built in Kelowna at Capri Centre and another in West Kelowna.

The facility is scheduled to open before 2024 at 110 Highway 33 with operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week. The new centre will focus on providing healthcare to people who need care within 12 to 24 hours but do not require a visit to the emergency department.

"Anyone interested in discovering more about the exciting opportunities available at our new Rutland Urgent and Primary Care Centre can RSVP to [email protected]," says IH spokesperson Gavin Halford.

The event is free for all family physicians and nurse practitioners.

The new facility will be staffed by 31.3 full-time equivalent employees, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and life skills workers.

Interior Health will operate the centre and collaborate with the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice to integrate the facility into the Rutland/Lake Country Primary Care Network, as part of the larger Central Okanagan Primary Care Network.