Kelowna Street Outreach had items wrecked, glass shattered in break-in

Photo: KSO Facebook

Kelowna Street Outreach (KSO) is asking for community support after their facility was broken into, and donations were destroyed.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, KSO said their glass window was smashed over the weekend.

"All the donations we now have to throw away because they got contaminated with broken glass," KSO said.

The outreach organization says they are now in need of many different items.

"It’s winter, and we're entering deadly weather for our unhoused community. KSO has zero gloves, socks, toques, men’s hoodies, men’s jackets, men’s sweatpants, or sleeping bags. Not one. Please donate; every toque and every dollar counts. To schedule a pick-up/drop-off or to e-transfer, email [email protected]," the Facebook post added.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.