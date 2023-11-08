Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned for the Central Okanagan this week

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in communities across the Central Okanagan this week giving residents numerous opportunities to pay their respects to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield.

The following is a list of events being planned across the region.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Indigenous Veterans Day

Indigenous Veterans Day is put on by Westbank First Nation. The ceremony will be held at the WFN Monument at 1920 Quail Lane. The ceremony runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Kelowna

Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion host a memorial ceremony and parade in downtown Kelowna. The pre-ceremony parade leaves from Bernard Avenue and Water Street at 10:45 making its way to the cenotaph at City Park.

The ceremony at the cenotaph runs from 11 to 11:30 a.m. with a post-ceremony parade from Lawrence Avenue to Water Street ending at the Queensway traffic circle.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for much of the morning.

Rutland

The Army, Navy, Air Force unit 376 will again host Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph in Lions Park in Rutland.

A procession will leave from Gray Road about 10:30 making its way to the cenotaph.

Ceremonies are expected to begin about 10:45.

Those wishing to take part are asked to show up at 10:30.

Following the ceremony, children in attendance are invited for hot dogs and hot chocolate behind the new ANAF office at 150 Gray Road.

West Kelowna

The Westbank branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony inside Royal LePage Place at 2760 Cameron Road.

The ceremony runs from 10:45 a.m. until approximately noon.

You should arrive by 10 a.m. if you wish to observe a short honour parade. People are asked to be seated by 10:30.

West Kelowna

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the cenotaph outside the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

Lake Country

Oyama branch 189 of the Royal Canadian Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremonies in the gym at George Elliot Secondary school at 10241 Bottom Woods Lake Road beginning at 11 a.m.

Everyone is asked to be seated by 10:30.

A procession to the cenotaph will take place after the ceremony followed by a public open house at the Legion on 15712 Oyama Road.

Peachland

Royal Canadian Legion branch 69 will host Remembrance Day ceremonies at Cenotaph Park on Beach Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m.

A reception will follow immediate after at the Legion at 4407 2nd Street.

We hope you will take the time to remember those who died in military service, and honour those who serve in wartime.