Reminder to have ’healthy respect’ for wildlife after recent deer attacks

Photo: Colin Dacre

The founder of Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is reminding people in the Central Okanagan to show a “healthy respect” for wildlife in the wake of a handful of deer attacks.

One man who shared a video of an encounter between his neighbour’s dog and a buck said he would be contacting the City of Kelowna requesting it do something about “aggressive” deer.

This is rutting season for deer, elk and moose, with the most intense activity expected in November. Males in pursuit of females may show more aggression towards other males and can be unpredictable.

Wild Things founder Sydney Shepherd told Castanet it’s crucial that people keep their dogs on a leash when outside, and even when letting your pet out into your yard, to supervise them.

“You’re letting your dog out into your backyard, which is your space. Deer are so co-habitated here that we often are so used to them in our yards that you think they’re going to run away.

“During this season is the time when we see them defending themselves or defending the doe that they’re trying to mate with. So, we just really want people to keep the animals under control is the number one thing, and the conflicts will reduce,” says Shepherd.

Other BC communities, including Kimberly and Cranbrook in recent years, have partnered with the province to get deer populations under control using culls and relocations, with varied degrees of success.

Penticton has rejected repeated calls for a cull in that Okanagan community. In Kelowna, residents of Upper Mission had called for action in 2017, not long after the province introduced the Urban Deer Management program, but city council decided against it.

Shepherd suspects an urban deer management program is something the Kelowna area may have to consider.

“I think in the coming years that’s definitely going to be something that is going to be prevalent in the Okanagan. Especially because we’re so used to co-existing with them that I think the humans become habituated to them being in your space. So then you no longer have that fear or that healthy respect for wildlife," she said.

However, Kelowna’s Parks Services manager does not believe the city needs to act to control the deer population.

“There’s been the odd comment, basically every year since then, but the service requests or concerns that come to the city are very minor and actually quite low. Even in the last few years they’ve been lower than they had been previously,” says Blair Stewart.

He points out that the provincial government is responsible for wildlife management, not cities and towns. “The way they’re trying to do this is it’s basically a download that the province is trying to get municipalities to take over. To me that just doesn’t work.

We’re not responsible for wildlife in B.C. and I don’t think we should be,” he adds.

Shepherd says the main problem that has arisen this year is human/deer conflict, especially when dogs are involved. She advises people to give deer more space and respect, not just during rutting season, but all year round.

“We’ve become so used to them. They’ve become so used to us, says Shepherd. “Then, when incidents like this happen, that have happened over the last couple of weeks with the dog being killed, so sadly, and the woman being injured, I think what happens is we get so used to them being around we no longer have that healthy respect for the distance that they do require. And the fact that they are still a large wild animal that can act unpredictably.”