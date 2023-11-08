Okanagan Potters Association fall show being held in memory of woman who drowned in Powers Creek

Photo: Contributed Elaine Hughes-Games

For years she organized the Okanagan Potters Association Annual Fall Show and Sale. This year, the event will be held in memory of Elaine Hughes-Games.

Hughes-Games fell into Powers Creek and drowned while out hiking with a friend at Glen Canyon Regional Park in May. The creek was high at the time because of spring runoff.

She was a renowned potter, regular vendor at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market and president of the Okanagan Potters Association. Her long-time friend Gloria Harrold told Castanet that Elaine was very compassionate and community oriented, volunteering at the Kelowna Community Theatre and serving on the board of Peachland's Parrot Island.

In honour of her years of service to the potters association, the Fall Show and Sale this weekend will include a retrospective of her works.

The show takes place Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall (4409 Lakeshore Road). Parking is free and there is no admission charge.