Kelowna city council agree to add additional public hearing this month

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will sit for an additional public hearing later this month in order to allow a public hearing into short-term rentals to stand on its own.

Council typically sits for one public hearing each month with the November meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.

However, with proposed sweeping changes to the city's short-term rental bylaw expected to attract an overflow crowd to council chambers that evening, council decided to add a second meeting and move all other items to that day.

The second public hearing will be held the following week, Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

It was also announced the Nov. 21 public hearing on short-term rentals will begin at 3 p.m. instead of the regular time, anticipating a larger than normal number of people will wish to address city council.

Changes being proposed would eliminate short-term rentals as a permitted secondary use throughout much of the city.

Initial consideration was approved unanimously.

Short-term rentals would still be allowed in specific areas and buildings, however additional legislation being introduced by the province could quash those as well.