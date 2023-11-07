Alan Doyle's Welcome Home tour is making a stop in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Canadian musician, Alan Doyle, best known as a member of the band Great Big Sea is back on tour in 2024.

Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band will hit the road in the new year for an extensive North American tour. The tour starts in Kelowna, Feb. 21 at the Kelowna Community Theatre before taking him across Canada and the United States for 44 shows.

“Welcome Home,” is a fiercely rollicking, Celtic-y, fiddle-and-accordion-goosed party track and it is the first single off his upcoming album, which is due out in 2024.

Doyle is a a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away.

Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, “I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Doyle says. “It’s such a privilege to stand among those players on stage.”