Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.

A power outage in Joe Rich has now been restored.

Power to 483 customers was knocked out early Tuesday morning after a tree fell on a power line and was restored just before 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:06 a.m.

Power is out for residents of Joe Rich.

FortisBC reports 483 customers are without electricity after power went out at 6:12 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and and estimated time of restoration is currently unavailable.