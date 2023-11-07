Councillors share neighbours concerns about Denali Drive development

Photo: Contributed Development renderings

Residents who live in the first phase of a development on Denali Drive at the base of Dilworth Drive don't want their new neighbours to use their driveways as a turnaround area.

At least some on city council agreed.

The debate is over visitor parking on what is a strata-owned roadway between the already completed first phase and the proposed second phase.

Emil Anderson Construction, developers of the project, were before council Monday seeking a development permit for the second phase of the development consisting of 79 units.

The development would include two storeys of twohouses and parking with a three storey apartment above.

The property was rezoned six years ago.

The development calls for nine visitor parking stalls on the side of the road fronting the development, however councillor Ron Cannan and Mohini Singh who both visited the site on the weekend, said there was no room for vehicles to turn without using the driveways of those in the present buildings.

Planner Dean Strachan indicated at seven metres side the roadway is wide enough for vehicles to turn, an assertion questioned by Singh and Cannan.

"The turnaround is very tight. The road between the townhouses and this development is extremely narrow. There is no turnaround spot," said Singh who noted she watched a vehicle almost hit another while it was trying to get out on the weekend.

"It's going to create problems in the neighbourhood because people trying to get out is going to drive into someone else's driveway to back out and that is going to cause friction. I would like to see that change made."

Coun. Cannan, who tabled a deferral motion to have the developer work with staff and the community to redefine the parking plan, said he believes parking the way it was designed would violate the city's Good Neighbour Bylaw.

"We are setting up the potential for a neighbourhood dispute," said Cannan.

His deferral motion finished deadlocked 4-4 with councillors Cannan, Singh, Lovgrove and Webber voting to defer.

Coun. Maxine DeHart was absent from the meeting.

Council eventually voted 7-1 to approve the development permit with only Cannan opposed.

However, council did hope the developer was listening and orged them to work at making some changes.

"This is an interesting situation because the road here is an internal road, it actually belongs to the strata. Hopefully the developer heard because it is their neighbourhood," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"In many ways simply having one extra spot at the end of the road to allow someone to turn, backup and do a three point turn and drive out would be an asset."

Coun. Lovegrove also said he thinks changes are doable and supported the development permit application.