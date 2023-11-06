Kelowna ComiCon announces inaugural Yule Event

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna ComiCon has announced a new event taking place in a few short weeks.

The inaugural Yule Event will be a celebration of all things geeky and wonderful and will take place on Saturday, November 18th.

"Get ready to celebrate the most wintery time of the year in true style at the Kelowna ComiCon Yule Event. It may be smaller, but it's packed with all the fantastic elements you love from our big summer event," Kelowna ComiCon said online.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall.

Kelowna ComiCon is a pop-culture event that features over a hundred exhibitors, both local and national. The event also hosts visits from celebrities, creators, and cosplayers from all over the world.

Tickets for the event are available online.

Kids 12 years-old and younger are free to attend.