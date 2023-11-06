AltiTunes music festival announces 2024 dates at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Contributed

For the third year in a row, AltiTunes music festival will take over Big White Ski Resort.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment announced on Monday that the festival will be returning this April.

The festival will be held at Big White on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, 2024.

An artist lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Arkells headlined the festival in 2022.

Last year featured an electronic dance music-focused lineup, with Felix Cartal as the headliner.

"Come to Big White Ski Resort with all your friends and let's make memories together at AltiTunes 2024," an emailed newsletter said.

