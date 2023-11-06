Pela founder's new book reveals three decades of business lessons learned

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna man who created Pela and Lomi after building a massive toy distribution company has written a book full of his business lessons.

Brad Pedersen’s Startup Santa: A Toymaker’s Tale of 10 Business Lessons Learned from Timeless Toys will be released on Tuesday. Pedersen covers everything he has learned over the last three decades, notably the hidden wisdom of classic toys like G.I. Joe, Jenga, Monopoly, and Etch-a-Sketch.

“I believe we are all born with incredible potential, and as children, we develop our capabilities through the art of play,” Pedersen said in a press release. “As we grow older and experience setbacks, we tend to lose sight of our possibilities and choose instead to settle.

“I intend to remind people of their potential by using the example of toys and unpacking the lessons they are meant to teach us.”

Pedersen built Tech 4 Kids into a massive enterprise, and then he merged with another company to create Basic Fun. He got out of the toy business in 2018 and got to work on Kelowna-based Pela, which makes sustainable smart device protective covers, and later Lomi, known as the world’s first smart waste kitchen composter.

More information about Startup Santa can be found on its website here.