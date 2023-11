Contributed

A witness says police arrested at least one person in the parking lot of an apartment building along Casorso Road Monday.

Photos submitted to Castanet show a number of RCMP cruisers surrounding a white pickup truck pulled over in the parking lot at 3160 Casorso Road.

A video shows a police dog on the scene searching the area.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP for more details on the investigation.