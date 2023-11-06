Construction work underway at former Costco site on Hwy 97 and 33

Madison Reeve

Construction at the former Costco site and the soon-to-be new Canadian Tire location is well underway.

The former Costco building along Highway 97 and 33 looks almost unrecognizable as the construction crew tears open the site.

Restoration Lands Inc. was on site Monday morning, continuing demolition.

A crew member tells Castanet they have been working on the site since the middle of September.

During a public hearing in the middle of August, Kelowna City Council approved a development permit for what will be a Canadian Tire.

The Canadian Tire Corporation says a new building will replace the existing one on the property.

The corporation says it will more than double the selling space at the current location, located at 1655 Leckie Rd., from just over 51,000 square feet to 108,000 square feet.

Canadian Tire has been at its current location at Highway 97 and Leckie Road for several decades.

Canadian Tire says it will invest an estimated $25 million in the project.

The corporation says the Kelowna relocation is part of a $1.2 billion investment in the company's store network.

The new Canadian Tire location is expected to open in spring 2025.