Car, and truck pulling trailer collide at Richter and Leon

Photo: Cindy White A collision between a small car and a truck hauling a trailer was blocking the intersection of Leon Ave. and Richter St. Monday morning

The intersection of Richter Street and Leon Avenue was the scene of a two vehicle crash around 10 a.m. Monday.

A small car and a pickup truck towing a utility trailer collided and were blocking southbound traffic on Richter St.

Vehicles were able to turn right from Leon onto southbound Richter but could not get through the intersection going east.

Police, an ambulance and a firetruck were on the scene, but there did not appear to be any serious injuries.