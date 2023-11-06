Crash partially blocking Harvey Ave. at Ellis St.

Photo: Madison Reeve A damaged pickup partially blocks westbound Harvey Ave. at Ellis St.

Traffic is partially blocked after a collision at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street this morning.

Police and a fire truck are on scene and a blue pickup truck with a damaged front end is stopped in the inside lane of westbound traffic on Harvey Ave.

Crews are cleaning up a spill from beneath the pickup truck. Traffic is squeezing by in the right hand lane of Harvey Ave.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.