Crash partially blocking Harvey Ave. at Ellis St.

Photo: Madison Reeve
A damaged pickup partially blocks westbound Harvey Ave. at Ellis St.
Traffic is partially blocked after a collision at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street this morning.
Police and a fire truck are on scene and a blue pickup truck with a damaged front end is stopped in the inside lane of westbound traffic on Harvey Ave.
Crews are cleaning up a spill from beneath the pickup truck. Traffic is squeezing by in the right hand lane of Harvey Ave.
There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.