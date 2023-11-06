Overnight power outage for over 26,000 Okanagan customers restored

Photo: Pixabay

UPDATE: 6:20 a.m.

BC Hydro reports a massive planned power outage across the west side of Okanagan Lake was restored at about 5 a.m.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

BC Hydro has not released specific addresses or a map of the planned outage, however it is believed to include all businesses and homes on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

ORIGINAL: 8 p.m.

A planned overnight power outage will impact a total of 26,850 customers overnight.

According to BC Hydro, the outage will take place to conduct equipment maintenance.

Areas impacted include Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, Summerland, and Brenda Mines.

The power is expected to go off at 10:30 Sunday night and is expected to come back at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.