Man concerned about ‘aggressive’ deer after neighbour’s dog hurt

Contributed

A Kelowna man wonders if it’s time for the city to do something about “aggressive” deer after his neighbour’s dog was injured in an encounter with a buck on Smithson Place.

Oriole Phillips shared security camera footage of part of the incident. It shows the dog running towards at least two deer in a front yard. One of the deer bounds off off immediately, but the other charges at the pet with its antlers. It’s difficult to see what happens because the camera is blocked by tall grasses. The deer and dog appear to come in contact before the deer stops for a moment and then leaves.

Phillips says he and his elderly neighbour both tried to scare the wild animal off, but it stood its ground before finally leaving.

“It was really aggressive. I was super surprised. It was a big dog. It’s like a Rottweiler dog, a pretty big dog, but it didn’t have an issue with that. My neighbour is like 75-years old and trying to scare it away and the thing was not moving. It was just attacking this dog.”

He doesn’t know how badly the pet was injured but said it was yelping after the encounter.

There have been a handful of deer attacks reported to Castanet in recent days. In one incident last week, a 50-year-old woman was injured on Clifton Road when a buck charged at her two leashed dogs. In another case, a small dog was killed by a deer that stomped on it repeatedly at Gellatly Nut Farm in West Kelowna on Oct. 26.

In an interview last week, David Karn with the BC Ministry of Environment says conservation officers would likely treat the attack that injured the woman on Clifton Road similar to a predator incident. “We're tracking it and trying to find the offending deer.”

Rutting season in the Okanagan is typically between mid-October and December. Bucks can be especially keyed up this time of year. “If you see deer when you are outside, give them plenty of space – they may feel threatened by close quarters and see humans as a “rival” or simply as a danger during this sensitive time,” says the BC SPCA.