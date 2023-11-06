Environment Canada calls for seasonal temperatures across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh says temperatures will hover around the seasonal average for most of the week, and precipitation will come and go.

"Monday and Tuesday are looking on the wetter side. We are expecting showers or periods of rain. As we move late into Tuesday, we are going to see a ridge of high pressure start to build. Temperatures will be relatively seasonal with sunny conditions," Dosanjh said.

The seasonal average for early November is a high of 5°C.

Monday will reach a high of 6°C with rain showers. The overnight low will drop to 3°C.

More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 7°C. The overnight low will drop to -1°C with cloudy periods.

Wednesday will see sunshine and a high of 5°C.

Thursday will drop to 3°C with a mix of sun and cloud. The evening may see a chance of rain showers or flurries.

Both Friday and Saturday will have a high of 7°C with a 30 percent chance of showers.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.