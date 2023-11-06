Kelowna's Orchard Smiles offers free day of dentistry to try to ease the suffering

Photo: Ramsey Jaswal The dentists at Orchard Smiles are offering a day of free dentistry on Nov. 26, 2023.

“The community is struggling. We see it day-in, day-out.”

A group of Kelowna dentists wants to give back to the community where they grew up by offering free services to those who are suffering through dental pain, but don’t have the money to get help.

“Dental pain is the worst pain in our eyes. It really affects your daily quality of living,” says Dr. Ramsey Jaswal. He and his business partners, Dr. Romey Jaswal, Dr. Saba Shakeri and Dr. Parveet Dhillon at Orchard Smiles, are launching their inaugural Free Dentistry Day on November 26, 2023.

He says seniors are some of the hardest hit because they didn’t anticipate the rapid rise in the cost of living over the past few years.

“They are 80 years old, they don’t have coverage and for them, they are just trying to tough it out, and it’s impacting everything. They are not getting adequate nutrition. They are not eating well just because it hurts.”

Anyone interested in being treated during Free Dentistry Day at Orchard Smiles is asked to fill out an application here by November 17. Jaswal says they they hope to be able to help a couple hundred people, focusing on those in the most pain or discomfort.

“As a new dental practice, we see lots of patients that come in with chronic pain due to barriers and access to adequate dental care. They’re living with chronic pain all the time,” he explains.

While he says the elderly are often the most affect because they go years without a visit to the dentists, others, like single moms, are also neglecting their dental health while caring for their loved ones.

“My hope is our practice raises some awareness where people that may be suffering in pain, they can look to us and say, you know what? Those guys do this every so often, let’s go see them.”