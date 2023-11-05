Police investigating after single gunshot fired outside East Kelowna Hall Saturday night

Photo: Google Street View East Kelowna Community Hall

Police are investigating after a single gunshot was fired outside the East Kelowna Community Hall Saturday night.

The single shot was heard from people inside the hall just after 11 p.m., and investigating officers found a single shell casing outside.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said police don't believe anyone was injured in the suspected shooting.

“There were no victims, we've checked with all the hospitals, we have no witnesses that I know of at this time,” said Const. Della-Paolera, adding officers with the RCMP General Investigation Services have now picked up the file.

One Castanet reader said police were at the scene Sunday morning, but officers had left the area when Castanet arrived at about 10 a.m.