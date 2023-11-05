Dog bitten by coyote on Knox Mountain, woman warns others to keep pets on-leash

Photo: Wildsafe BC

A pet owner is reminding other people who take their dogs up Knox Mountain to keep their furry friends on a leash.

Stefanie, who didn’t want to share her last name, says her dog Meadow was bitten by a coyote after Meadow chased after a pack coyotes that were following them Sunday morning.

She and her friend regularly hike Knox on Saturdays and Sundays. She says the coyotes were following them as they walked Knox Mountain Drive near the south edge of Magic Estates when the attack happened. Stefanie believes the wild animlas were after her friend’s smaller dog and Meadow went into "protection mode."

“My dog is pretty big. She is a big dog, but they were bigger than her. She’s a Staffordshire Terrier mixed with a Cane Corso, so she has some bigness to her but they weren’t afraid, that’s for sure,” said Stefanie.

After the incident, Stefanie says another woman out for a walk said her dog had been bitten five times and now she never lets it off-leash in the area. The woman also told her she knows of a family in Magic Estates who was throwing garbage over the fence of their yard, inadvertently feeding the coyotes.

A 2021 study by researchers at the University of Alberta found that a diet rich in human food can affect coyotes overall health, including their gut microbiome, and could lead to more aggressive behaviour. The researchers have been studying urban coyotes in Edmonton for several years.

Coyotes will often ‘escort’ people with pets, by following from a distance to ensure that the perceived threat leaves the area.

According to Wildsafe BC, free-ranging pets are at risk of coyote predation. Human attacks are rare, but they can occur, especially if coyotes become comfortable around humans and have received a food reward, either through direct or indirect feeding.

The BC Conservation Officer Service receives approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes on average every year. The majority are in urban areas such as the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. All encounters with coyotes that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Stefanie says Meadow was bitten on her lower chest, and will have to be under sedation for about three hours to repair the internal damage. She hopes by sharing her story, other dog owners will think twice about letting their pets off-leash in the Knox Mountain area.

The City of Kelowna states that dogs are permitted in Knox Mountain Park only if they are on-leash, on trail and have a current dog license. The only exception is the designated off-leash dog park south of Knox Mountain Drive.