Six-storey building with apartments and townhomes planned for Hardie Road

Plans for a six-storey, mixed-use apartment and townhome project in Rutland have been submitted to the City of Kelowna.

New Town Architecture conducted the design for the development permit application on behalf of an unknown developer. The property is located on the southeast corner of the intersection at Rutland Road North and Hardie Road.

One building would feature 30 one-bedroom units, 31 two-bedroom homes, one three-bedroom abode, while the other would have nine townhomes with three bedrooms each.

Plans also call for two commercial spaces at ground level.

There would be 90 parking stalls and 51 long-term spots for bicycles.

The application will makes its way through the city planning department before being presented to council.