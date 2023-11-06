UBCO's Global Engagement Office says international students can help with worker shortages

Photo: Contributed

Last week was Global Education Week, and UBCO is putting the pedal to the metal in an effort to connect students and employers.

B.C. is facing a labour shortfall over the next decade, so the university’s Global Engagement Office is “redoubling efforts” to push international students as a worker shortage solution.

“This is an excellent opportunity to engage employers in our community who are looking for skilled workers and connect them with our students,” GEO program director Philipp Reichert said in a press release. “We continue to hear about the ongoing labour shortage, and we hope to play a part in addressing that.”

Workplace BC conducted a study last year that found there will be more than one million job openings in the next decade but only 474,000 young people to fill them.

The GEO offers its services to international students three years after they graduate, and they connect employers with potential staff—most notably in rural regions. It also helps with post-graduation work permits and permanent residency applications.

Uganda native Joses Akampurira graduated with a civil engineering degree from UBCO and is now a project engineer with the City of Vancouver, thanks in large part to GEO.

“International students are often at a disadvantage because our references are usually in our home countries, and employers tend not to pursue them,” Akampurira said. “For me, the GEO was the knight in shining armour that broke down that barrier.”