From Africa to Kelowna, NomadZz Boutique owner brings cultures together

Photo: Contributed

Alemash Berhane has gone from homeless as a child growing up in Ethiopia to owning a clothing store in downtown Kelowna that she hopes will help bridge cultures.

NomadZz Boutique, which is located in The District on Bernard Avenue, sells a wide range of clothing items from artisans around the world, including Peru, Ethiopia, Bali, India, Thailand, Mexico, Ecuador and Senegal.

The store is full of Bohemian summer dresses, cotton Thai harem pants, alpaca sweaters, ponchos, scarves and blankets for men, women and kids. There are also hand-woven Ethiopian baskets, cotton throws, opal, Tibetan singing bowls and colourful African fabric aprons.

Berhane said going to university and living in Canada opened her eyes to Africa’s reputation in North America, and she wanted to share her view.

“That helped me decide to share a more positive and richer accent of Africa,” Berhane said in a press release. “As well as my passion for other cultures around the world grew. Starting a business was the most powerful way I could share other cultures while empowering those who made it.”

NomadZz Boutique provides quality and ethically sourced products that are both “stylish and comfortable.” There are clothes for men, women and children.

“Sharing and disseminating different cultural items among Canadians helps preserve these cultures for future generations, adding richness and variety to humanity,” Berhane said. “The continuation of original cultures is beneficial for all, and we are proud to be part of this mission.”