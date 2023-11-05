Inglis Private Investment Counsel contributes to wildfire response fund

Photo: Contributed Kim Inglis, left, presents the cheque to COF executive director Kristine Bugayong.

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Wildfire Response Fund has received $5,000 from a Kelowna investment firm.

Inglis Private Investment Counsel, via the Raymond James Canada Foundation, presented the cheque to the foundation in September to support those impacted by the wildfires that struck the Central Okanagan in August.

“It was absolutely devastating to watch our little piece of paradise get ripped apart by the wildfires, so we wanted a way to support the efforts of our brave firefighters, RCMP, first responders, emergency staff and volunteers, as well as help our community with recovery efforts,” founder Kim Inglis said in a press release.

“The Central Okanagan Foundation’s 2023 Wildfire Response Fund allowed us to do just that and aligns perfectly with our commitment to making a positive difference.”

Inglis is actually a Central Okanagan Foundation board member, so she brought it to the attention of the Raymond James Canada Foundation. It oversees the RJ Cares Granting Program, which designed to support and encourage volunteer work done by Raymond James employees.

“I wanted to get money into the community, where it’s needed, right away,” Inglis said. “I’m so pleased that we were able to help with this and work together to strengthen the wonderful community in which we live and work.”