Celebration of life held Saturday for Rutland teen fatally struck by vehicle

Photo: Contributed Tristan Seeger

Two weeks after a teenager was hit by a car and killed in Rutland, his celebration of life is being held Saturday afternoon.

Tristan Seeger, 15, was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Franklyn Road and Houghton Road, near Ben Lee Park, on the afternoon of Oct. 21. One witness told Castanet it appeared the driver of the vehicle purposely hit the teen.

Police have said two people were arrested following Tristan's death, but the suspects were released pending further investigation.

As homicide detectives with the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit continue to investigate the incident, Tristan's family continues to grieve.

Jason Seeger, Tristan's father, says the community is invited to Tristan's celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m. at Willow Park Church in Rutland.

The church is located just a few blocks from where Tristan was killed.

Police say Tristan's death was related to a nearby bear spray incident that occurred minutes before the teen was hit. The bear spray incident took place on Filuk Court.

Jason Seeger says he knows little about the police investigation.

“We're just told by the homicide detective working Tristan's case, because it's a sensitive case, it's still too early in the investigation to make any opinions,” he said. “Obviously they want to make sure they have all their ducks in line.”

Tristan's mother Paule Seeger spoke to Castanet at a vigil held at Ben Lee Park two weeks ago.

"All I want tonight is for the person who killed my son to know that he will never erase his memory," Seeger's mother, Paule Seeger, said.

"What this person did needs to be held accountable,” Jason Seeger added at the Oct. 22 vigil. “I think all his friends that are here today want to see justice.”

Paule said her son was an “old soul and a big personality” with an “incredible intellect and a quick wit.”