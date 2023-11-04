Kelowna haunted house raises cash, food for local food bank

Photo: Nightmare on Norwood

A Kelowna couple's annual haunted house was another big success this year, raising thousands of dollars and collecting plenty of food for the local food bank.

Karen and Dennis Bengert hosted their Nightmare on Norwood haunted house for the sixth time this year, attracting close to 1,300 attendees over two days at the home on Norwood Road in Kelowna's Ellison area.

The haunted house was extensively decorated with spooky decorations, and involved a number of volunteer actors dressed up to frighten those who were brave enough to enter. Family and friends spent many days through October building the massive structure.

Over Oct. 28 and 31, $3,616.40 and more than 800 pounds of food were donated to the local food bank.

“WOW!! Can't seem to find the right words to describe how amazing you all are,” the couple posted on Facebook.

“Our hearts are full with all your generosity. Also a big thank you to the Ellison Fire department for volunteering their time to make sure everyone stayed safe this halloween night! From all of us at Nightmare on Norwood....THANK YOU!”

Following an early season wet snowfall in November 2022, some of the infrastructure had been damaged. But Gorman Mill donated a large amount of lumber to rebuild this year, while Skogie's Car Wash also donated to the cause.

For those who missed it, the Bengerts are expected to bring back the spooky event next year.